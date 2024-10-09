SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $171.07 and a 12 month high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

