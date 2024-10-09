SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 195,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $171.07 and a one year high of $247.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.