SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,002,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 369,834 shares.The stock last traded at $29.59 and had previously closed at $29.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 63,452 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

