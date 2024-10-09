SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

