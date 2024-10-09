SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $67.58.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

