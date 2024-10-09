SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,158,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after buying an additional 391,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,857 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

