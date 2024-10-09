SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

