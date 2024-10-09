SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 767,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 296,833 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. 11,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,846. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

