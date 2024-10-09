Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 34,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 12,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Spectra Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 8.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00.

Spectra Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.