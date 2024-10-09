Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

