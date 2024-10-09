Spectris plc to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1392 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Spectris Price Performance

SEPJY stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. Spectris has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Spectris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

