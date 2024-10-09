Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.17. Sprinklr shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 186,662 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,255.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,937 shares of company stock worth $2,675,185 over the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $553,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

