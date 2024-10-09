Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,017.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $44,715.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

