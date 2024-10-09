Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $115.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $642,310.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,718,959.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,296,487 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

