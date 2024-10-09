Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in BankUnited by 0.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

BKU opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

