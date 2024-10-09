Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 576 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,979,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

