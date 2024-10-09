SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,796.86 ($23.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,831.50 ($23.97). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,818.50 ($23.80), with a volume of 1,527,659 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,904.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,796.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth purchased 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,938 ($25.36) per share, with a total value of £775.20 ($1,014.53). 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

