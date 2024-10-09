St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $162,592,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Intel Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

