St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,010 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.9% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

AMD opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $279.30 billion, a PE ratio of 254.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

