St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Sells 821 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.8% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

TXN stock opened at $202.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

