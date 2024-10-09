Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Star Diamond Stock Up 12.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.94.
About Star Diamond
Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.
