Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 34.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.7% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.