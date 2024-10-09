Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.85 and last traded at $96.39. 1,386,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,646,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $204,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

