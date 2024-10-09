Status Price Reaches $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Status has a total market cap of $93.60 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,907,142,090 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,907,142,090.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02429928 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $50,946,741.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

