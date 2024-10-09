Status (SNT) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Status has a total market capitalization of $92.14 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Status alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.31 or 1.00262176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,907,142,090 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,907,142,090.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02429928 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $50,946,741.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.