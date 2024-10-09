Steem Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.53 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $84.59 million and $14.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,313.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00528300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00105897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00247423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00072943 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,389,963 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

