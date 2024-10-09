Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October 9th (AFRM, CNMD, DLTH, EME, GEOS, HD, HL, INTR, LOW, LPLA)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 9th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $460.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $360.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $285.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $680.00 target price on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating. They currently have $146.00 target price on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $511.00 target price on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $172.00.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.20 price target on the stock.

