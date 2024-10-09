StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

