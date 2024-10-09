StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

