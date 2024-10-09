StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

