StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

