StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.96.
SeaChange International Company Profile
