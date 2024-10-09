StockNews.com Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Sell

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

