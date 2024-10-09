StockNews.com Upgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Hold

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2,370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

