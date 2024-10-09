StockNews.com Upgrades Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) to Hold

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Geospace Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
Geospace Technologies stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
