StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.2% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 552.85, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.59 and its 200-day moving average is $308.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Argus cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.