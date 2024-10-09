Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of IVOG opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.77.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

