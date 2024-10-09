Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $741,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,049,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $281.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.56 and its 200-day moving average is $267.46. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

