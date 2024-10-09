Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.