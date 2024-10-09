Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 1,254 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.