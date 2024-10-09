Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 3,416 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1,207.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 30.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 38.2% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.93.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $949.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $893.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $828.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $960.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

