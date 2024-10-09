Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 7,200 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DSU stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

