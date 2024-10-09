Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 898 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after purchasing an additional 631,811 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $217.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

