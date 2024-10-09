Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 1,674 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 240.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

