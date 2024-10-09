Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 3,248 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,594,000 after acquiring an additional 317,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

