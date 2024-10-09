Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Aramark by 44,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

