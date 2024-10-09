Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 138.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

