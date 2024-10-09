Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 122,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $279.30 billion, a PE ratio of 254.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average of $157.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

