Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

