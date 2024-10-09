Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $187.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day moving average of $175.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

