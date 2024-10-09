Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zoetis Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:ZTS opened at $187.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day moving average of $175.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoetis
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- About the Markup Calculator
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.