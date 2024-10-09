Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $913.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $901.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $849.30.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

