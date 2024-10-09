Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 601,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

VMC stock opened at $238.09 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $278.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

